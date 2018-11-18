2 militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Sunday morning.

A police spokesman said that based on inputs, a cordon and search operation was launched by police and security forces at dawn in Rebban area of Zainapora in Shopian district. Militants fired at the search team, who retaliated.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed,” he said, adding that the bodies have been retrieved.

The militants were identified as Nawaz Wagay of Zainpora, Shopian, and Yawar Wani of Litter, Pulwama, a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police said, adding that they were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

The encounter comes a day after two teenagers were killed by suspected militants after their abduction in the district since Thursday۔

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter. They have also appealed to the people to not venture into the encounter zone and cooperate with the forces till the area is completely sanitized.

