The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is facing a revolt within its ranks over a decision it has yet to formally announce. Two state-level office-bearers have resigned in protest against the party’s reported move to support the Centre’s Delimitation Bill.

Abhay Singh Jagtap followed suit on Saturday, resigning from all his posts and primary membership. (Facebook/abhayjagtap7007) more less

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Rameshwar Khamkar, Maharashtra general secretary of the party’s social media cell, was the first to resign, giving up both his post and primary membership. In his resignation letter, Khamkar said the party’s reported decision to support the BJP on the Delimitation Bill was unacceptable to someone who followed the Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology. “Compromises can happen in politics, but not every compromise can be given ideological support,” he wrote. He added that his decision was not driven by hatred towards anyone but by his conscience. “Giving up a post is not difficult for me, but staying in it by betraying my own ideas is impossible,” he said.

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Abhay Singh Jagtap followed suit on Saturday, resigning from all his posts and primary membership. Jagtap, who is the party’s Man-Khatav assembly constituency president and state general secretary of the Nationalist Youth Congress, sent his resignation to state president Shashikant Shinde.

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Deep Dive Why did two NCP (SP) office-bearers resign over the Delimitation Bill? Rameshwar Khamkar and Abhay Singh Jagtap resigned in protest against the party’s reported move to support the Bill. They said that backing it conflicted with their political and progressive ideology. Has NCP (SP) officially decided to support the Delimitation Bill? The party had not formally announced its position in the reports. NCP (SP) MPs said no decision had been made, and Supriya Sule said the party would decide after examining the Bill’s provisions. Why are NCP (SP) members concerned about the Delimitation Bill? Abhay Singh Jagtap argued that redrawing constituency boundaries could be used to benefit the ruling BJP, citing his concerns about how local ward boundaries had been drawn. NCP (SP) MPs also said they needed to study the Bill before deciding how to vote.

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In his letter, Jagtap recalled standing by Sharad Pawar when the NCP split. He said he had taken the party’s new symbol door to door across the Madha Lok Sabha constituency and withdrawn from the Lok Sabha contest at Pawar’s request. He had also contested the Sangli-Satara local bodies council election on the party’s instructions, despite the party lacking the numbers to win.

“The constituency delimitation Bill is not only about increasing the number of MPs and giving 33% reservation to women, but also about redrawing constituency boundaries,” Jagtap wrote. He alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders already influenced the demarcation of gram panchayat wards to suit their interests and could similarly redraw Lok Sabha constituencies to benefit the party. “It pains me to see our party supporting this when the ruling side is thinking of completely driving the opposition out of the country,” he said.

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Jagtap also questioned the party leadership’s decision to support the Bill. “If our party is going to join hands with the BJP, isn’t it better for workers to go straight to the BJP instead of running behind this party?” he wrote. “If we sit thigh to thigh with those who trouble us, it is better that we stop,” he added.

He said his affection for Pawar remained unchanged, but he could not support the party’s reported position on the Bill.

Also Read:NCP-SP MPs deny decision on delimitation bill; to meet Sule on Monday

The Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday during a special session of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said this is the right time to pass it, while the NDA has been reaching out to Opposition parties to secure the numbers needed for its passage.

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The discontent began after senior NCP (SP) leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad said on November 27 that the party would support the delimitation exercise, calling it a constitutional requirement and saying the decision had been taken after discussions with Sharad Pawar. However, the party has yet to announce its official position. Working president Supriya Sule has said it will take a stand only after examining the Bill’s provisions.

Party leader, Laxman Maarotrao Ekkar Patil, also voiced dissent on X on November 28. “Till today I supported all of Sharad Pawar saheb’s decisions, even when I did not agree with some of them, but this decision is impossible for any progressive worker like me to bear,” he posted. “In the end, ideology matters, not the party,” he wrote.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also took aim at the party. He posted a video of Union home minister Amit Shah, tagged Sule, Jayant Patil and Awhad, and asked: “Are you supporting this man? It is better that you quit politics.”