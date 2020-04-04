e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter at J-K’s Kulgam district

2 terrorists killed in encounter at J-K’s Kulgam district

The encounter is still underway between security forces and terrorists in Manzgam area of Kulgam, according to officials.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Srinagar, Hindustan Times
Two terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam
Two terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam(ANI)
         

Two terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter is still underway between security forces and terrorists in Manzgam area of Kulgam, according to officials.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
India’s Covid-19 cases go up to 3k, largely driven by Tablighi Jamaat attendees
Amid Covid-19 crisis, Indian firms hope for quick payments of dues by govt
Amid Covid-19 crisis, Indian firms hope for quick payments of dues by govt
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘PM will speak his mind, I will speak mine’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
‘PM will speak his mind, I will speak mine’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
600 foreign Jamaat workers found hiding across Delhi, and counting
600 foreign Jamaat workers found hiding across Delhi, and counting
Photo feature: The hottest new cars of 2020 just got cold as ice
Photo feature: The hottest new cars of 2020 just got cold as ice
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news