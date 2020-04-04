2 terrorists killed in encounter at J-K’s Kulgam district
Srinagar, Hindustan Times
Two terrorists were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, officials said on Saturday.
The encounter is still underway between security forces and terrorists in Manzgam area of Kulgam, according to officials.
More details are awaited.
