2 western disturbances to bring rainfall across northwest, central India: IMD

Two consecutive western disturbances are likely to cause widespread rainfall over northwest and adjoining parts of central India over the next week, the India meteorological department (IMD) said Sunday.

While the first disturbance extends from January 3-6, the second is expected to occur between January 7 and January 9, the department said.

The first distrurbance and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is likely to affect northwest India from January 3 is likely to cause widespread rainfall or snowfall during between January 3 and 7 with the possibility of isolated heavy snowfall/rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir on January 4-5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over J&K on January 4- 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during January 5-7 and light isolated rainfall is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on January 5. Isolated thunderstorms activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, accompanied with hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on January 5.

Under the influence of the second disturbance, rainfall/snowfall activity is likely to increase over the western Himalayan region with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall on January 8 and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorm over plains of northwest and adjoining central India during January 7-9. Isolated heavy rain and hailstorm is likely over Rajasthan and adjoining areas of West Madhya Pradesh on January 8 and over Punjab, Haryana, UP and MP on January 9.

“We are expecting widespread rains over northwest India and parts of central India till January 9 with chances of heavy rain on January 5 and 6 and January 8 and 9. Due to two intense western disturbances back to back, day temperatures may be lower than normal and there is likely to be overcast sky. Night temperatures are likely to be above normal. There is likely to be widespread rain over Delhi also on January 5 and 7. Due to the effect of the second disturbance, there will be rainfall and hailstorm in Telangana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand also,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre at IMD.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northwest India during next 24 hours and a gradual rise by 3-5°C for subsequent 3-4 days, IMD said in a statement on Sunday.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal to appreciably above normal from January 4.

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely over Punjab and Haryana during next 24 hours and are expected to abate thereafter.