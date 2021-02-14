2 years after Pulwama terror attack, safer convoy movements now
- Reduced size of convoys, bulletproof vehicles and restricting the movement of civilian vehicles on the highway when the convoys of security forces are on the move are some of the measures take to ensure that terrorists do not carry out another suicide car bombing.
Two years since a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosive-laden car in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on the national highway in Pulwama killing 40 troopers, a lot has changed in terms of convoy movement and the way troops secure their camps in the Kashmir valley.
Immediately after the deadly attack on that fateful day that pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of war, the CRPF decided to completely overhaul its SOP (standard operating procedure) for moving convoys on the highways. Instead of moving in large convoys, like the one on February 14, 2019 with 78 vehicles, it was decided that personnel will move in smaller contingents with a maximum of 40 vehicles.
A Superintendent of Police rank officer started commandeering the convoys and troops were ordered to strictly adhere to the ‘passenger manifest discipline’ for each vehicle in the convoy.
Since the attack, the majority of vehicles used for convoy movements have been upgraded to withstand bullet and low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosions.
The ROPs (road opening parties), which are placed before the convoy moves on the highway, have been strengthened and trained for early warning mechanisms in identifying suspects who could attack the moving vehicles. Subsequently, there is better coordination between central intelligence agencies, Jammu and Kashmir police and army on possible terror threats, people familiar with the developments said.
A major decision taken after the Pulwama attack was to restrict the movement of civilian vehicles on the highway when the convoys of security forces are on the move.
The government has also allowed all personnel to take a flight to Srinagar from either Jammu or Delhi and air courier service for the central paramilitary forces has been increased by adding flights from Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu and back.
A senior CRPF official, requesting anonymity, said “We keep changing our strategy depending on the ground situation. The convoys are safe now. Also, large numbers of terrorists have been neutralized and there is constant watch on terror groups”.
Similarly, the security of camps has been increased in Jammu and Kashmir by all forces in the last two-three years. People familiar with the developments said that since the 2016 Uri attack and then Pulwama attack (2019), the perimeter or outer cordon security at most camps in Kashmir has been doubled and most personnel have been equipped with latest arms and ammunitions and night vision devices. The vehicles are now not allowed to park outside security forces’ camps and there is regular audit of personnel, vehicles, arms and ammunition and intelligence is shared in real time with all camps/headquarters offices.
To mark the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, the CRPF will organize a wreath laying ceremony at its Lethpora camp in Pulwama to pay tributes to 40 jawans. The event will be watched by all CRPF formations across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi held in Greta Thunberg's protest toolkit case
- A senior Delhi police officer, who wished not to be named, said Ravi was picked up for questioning related to her role in spreading the toolkit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushma Swaraj Birth anniversary: 'Happy birthday Ma', tweets daughter Bansuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commercial vehicle operators threaten to go on hunger strike in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal honours Major Ralengnao Khathing who brought Tawang under Indian rule
- Khathing, who was more popular as Bob, is relatively an unknown figure for most of India and even parts of Arunachal Pradesh. But people in Tawang still remember him with respect for establishing Indian control over the area when the threat of China loomed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army in Chennai
- It is an indigenously designed tank which has been developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: 1 more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll rises to 41
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah claims he is under house arrest in ‘new model of democracy’
- The police did not refer to house arrest but said movements of VIPs have been discouraged in view of the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-1 project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Artisans hope for better business in Saraswati Puja amid ongoing pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Would’ve died at home too’: Haryana minister on farmers’ deaths during protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP HC to resume physical hearing in hybrid manner from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years after Pulwama terror attack, safer convoy movements now
- Reduced size of convoys, bulletproof vehicles and restricting the movement of civilian vehicles on the highway when the convoys of security forces are on the move are some of the measures take to ensure that terrorists do not carry out another suicide car bombing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One Rupee' clinic aims to help the poor and ailing in Odisha's Sambalpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycle rally organised in Vadodara to spread voter awareness, promote fitness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau's call to PM Modi: India to give 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox