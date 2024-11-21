Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2025 Kochi-Muziris Biennale to be curated by artist Nikhil Chopra

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Nov 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Renowned artist Nikhil Chopra and his team HH Art Spaces will curate the sixth edition of the international art exhibition Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) from December 2025

Renowned artist Nikhil Chopra and his team HH Art Spaces will curate the sixth edition of the international art exhibition Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) from December 2025, the Kochi Biennale Foundation said on Wednesday.

2025 Kochi-Muziris Biennale to be curated by artist Nikhil Chopra
2025 Kochi-Muziris Biennale to be curated by artist Nikhil Chopra

The announcement was made by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Chopra, tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas and KBF President Bose Krishnamachari.

The mega art event will begin in various venues in Kochi on December 12, 2025 and conclude on March 31, 2026. It will feature 60 artists and artistic practices from India and across the world.

“We invite the people of Kerala, the nation and the world to join us in celebrating this spectacular event that fosters the spirit of art, community and dialogue,” Vijayan said.

Krishnamachari said Chopra and his team based in Goa have their works blending through performances, drawings, paintings, photography, sculptures and installations. The works critically explore issues of identity, politics, history and the body.

Chopra described the KBF curatorship as an ‘incredible task and humbling previlege.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On