Renowned artist Nikhil Chopra and his team HH Art Spaces will curate the sixth edition of the international art exhibition Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) from December 2025, the Kochi Biennale Foundation said on Wednesday. 2025 Kochi-Muziris Biennale to be curated by artist Nikhil Chopra

The announcement was made by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Chopra, tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas and KBF President Bose Krishnamachari.

The mega art event will begin in various venues in Kochi on December 12, 2025 and conclude on March 31, 2026. It will feature 60 artists and artistic practices from India and across the world.

“We invite the people of Kerala, the nation and the world to join us in celebrating this spectacular event that fosters the spirit of art, community and dialogue,” Vijayan said.

Krishnamachari said Chopra and his team based in Goa have their works blending through performances, drawings, paintings, photography, sculptures and installations. The works critically explore issues of identity, politics, history and the body.

Chopra described the KBF curatorship as an ‘incredible task and humbling previlege.