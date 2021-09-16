24 ministers inducted in Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet. Check portfolios

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who took charge of the top post just a few days back, inducted 24 new ministers into his cabinet on Thursday, a year ahead of the assembly elections in the state. No ministers from former CM Vijay Rupani’s ministry have been included in Patel's cabinet.

Bhupendra Patel, 59, was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on Monday after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani.

Patel will also keep the home department, general administration department, information and broadcast, industries, mines and minerals, capital projects, urban development, urban housing and Narmada and ports.

It is being observed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to make a significant impact ahead of next year’s assembly elections with the new ministry. Earlier in the day, Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

The fresh faces in Gujarat cabinet include former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

Here is the complete list of the ministers under Bhupendra Patel’s leadership:

Cabinet ministers:

1. Rajendra Trivedi- Revenue, law and justice, and legislative and parliamentary affairs.

2. Jitu Vaghani- Education.

3. Rushikesh Patel- Health and family welfare and medical education, water resources and water supply.

4. Purnesh Modi- Roads and building, transport, civil aviation, tourism and pilgrimage.

5. Raghavji Patel- Agriculture and animal husbandry.

6. Kanubhai Desai- Finance, energy and petrochemicals.

7. Kiritsinh Rana- Forest, environment, climate change, and printing and stationery.

8. Naresh Patel- Tribal development and food and civil supply.

9. Pradip Parmar- Social justice and empowerment.

10. Arjunsinh Chauhan- Rural development and rural housing.

Ministers of state:

1. Mukesh Patel- Agriculture and energy and petrochemicals

2. Nimisha Suthar- Tribal development, health and family welfare and medical education

3. Arvind Raiyani- Transport, civil aviation, tourism and pilgrimage development.

4. Kuber Dindor- Higher and technical education, legislative and parliamentary affairs.

5. Kirtisinh Vaghela- Primary, secondary and adult education.

6. Gajendrasinh Parmar- Food and civil supply.

7. R C Makwana- Social justice and empowerment.

8. Vinod Moradia- Urban development and urban housing.

9. Deva Malam- Animal husbandry.

Ministers of state with independent charge:

1. Harsh Sanghvi- Home, disaster management and police housing; MoS in sports, youth and cultural activities, NRI, excise and prohibition, border security and prisons.

2. Jagdish Panchal- Cottage industries, cooperation, salt Industry and protocol, industries, forest and Environment, climate change and printing and stationery

3. Brijesh Merja- Labour and Employment, Panchayats; MoS in rural development and rural Housing.

4. Jitu Choudhary- Kalpsar and fisheries, MoS in Narmada, water resources and water supply.

5. Manisha Vakil- Women and child development, junior minister in social justice and empowerment.

(With PTI inputs)