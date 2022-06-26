24-year-old rape convict dies by suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: A 24-year-old man, who was convicted of raping a minor, allegedly died by suicide soon after the verdict, in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the convict is a resident of a village in Hoshangabad and was arrested on charges of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in July 2020. On Friday, a special Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court found him guilty in the case and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

“The culprit was taken into police custody, after frisking. At around 4pm, the police were taking him for a medical examination when he complained of vomiting,” said Parag Soni, sub-divisional officer of police (Hoshangabad).

“The convict was rushed to a private hospital, where he told police that he had consumed poison. He fainted after that without sharing much detail. He died during treatment at around 9pm,” he added. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter, he said.

The convict’s family, however, dismissed suicide and accused the police of security lapses.

“After the court sentenced him rigorous punishment, he was looking fine and asked us to move the upper court. He was a strong man and wouldn’t have had any plans of committing suicide. He didn’t have anything to kill himself,” the convict’s maternal uncle said.

“It is a serious security lapse. Police informed us at around 4.30 pm about the incident and when we asked how did he get the poison, the personnel had no idea. A rape culprit, who was under the security of at least six police personnel, consumed poison in the court or in the police van, and the police personnel didn’t see. How is it possible?” he asked.

The convict’s advocate, Lakhan Singh Bhavedi, too, raised similar questions. “This might not be the first incident of suicide after judgment, but the biggest question is what did he consume, how and when? How can the police be so clueless about it?”

Superintendent of police (Hoshangabad), Gurukaran Singh, said, “It is a matter of investigation from where the culprit found the poison and how did he consume it. A judicial inquiry has also been ordered in the matter.”

