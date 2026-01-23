25 fall ill after consuming contaminated water in MP's Mhow

Bhopal: At least 25 people have fallen ill allegedly after consuming contaminated water in the Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, officials aware of the matter said. Most of the affected patients are from the Patti Bazaar and Moti Mahal areas. (Representative photo)

Most of the patients are from the Patti Bazaar and Moti Mahal areas.

Mhow Block Medical Officer Dr Yogesh Singare said that four patients were diagnosed with typhoid, liver infection and jaundice. Others showing mild symptoms are being treated at home.

“Teams are conducting door-to-door surveys and raising awareness among residents about the situation,” he added.

Among the patients, health department officials said, are Adarsh (5), Krishu (4) and Yatharth (10), all residents of Moti Mahal, who are admitted to Red Cross Hospital, while Jagdish Chauhan (62) has been referred to Indore due to a liver infection.

Local residents alleged that the outbreak began after people, particularly children, consumed muddy and foul-smelling water supplied over the past two weeks.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Parmar visited the affected areas and confirmed that water samples have been collected for testing. “An investigation has been ordered. Residents are being advised to consume only boiled water. The situation is under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has taken suo motu cognisance of the reports that highlighted sewage contamination in drinking water across parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, terming the issue a serious environmental and public health concern.