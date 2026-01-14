Sewage contamination in drinking water: NGT takes suo motu cognisance of cases in Raj, MP, UP

The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in New Delhi has taken suo motu cognisance of the reports that highlighted sewage contamination in drinking water across parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, terming the issue a serious environmental and public health concern. A man holds a glass of contaminated tap water at Bhagirathpura in Indore on January 2. (PTI)

The tribunal initiated proceedings based on two media reports which highlighted widespread contamination of drinking water in several cities of Rajasthan, and sewage mixing with drinking water in Greater Noida, which allegedly led to several residents falling ill.

The reports from Rajasthan pointed to ageing and corroded water supply infrastructure, resulting in sewage water entering drinking water pipelines. Cities including Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Banswara, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bora were stated to be affected. Photographs accompanying the report showed drinking water pipelines passing through open sewage drains, raising concerns over the safety of potable water supplied to residents.

According to the report, people in Greater Noida complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after sewage-contaminated water was supplied to their homes. While authorities reportedly repaired leaks and distributed medicines, residents expressed apprehensions of a water contamination crisis similar to the Indore incident. The report also mentioned detection of E-Coli bacteria in drinking water in parts of Bhopal, attributed to sewage leakage into tube-wells.

Taking note of the reports, the tribunal observed that prima facie the allegations indicate violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

A bench, comprising justice Prakash Shrivastava (chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Vel (expert member), has sought responses from the governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, their respective State Pollution Control Boards, and the regional offices of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change. The Central Pollution Control Board has also been directed to file its response.

The tribunal said the matter would be examined to fix accountability, ensure compliance with environmental laws and safeguard citizens’ right to safe and clean drinking water.

A panel from a government medical college in Indore has linked at least 15 deaths in the MP city to a recent diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura area. The team studied 21 deaths reported since the outbreak on December 29 last year.