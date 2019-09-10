25-year-old kills father over PUBG in Karnataka

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 01:03 IST

Addicted to Player Unknown’s Battlegound (aka PUBG) a mobile shooter game, 25-year-old Raghuveer Kumbar, allegedly killed his 60-year-old father who objected to his (Kumbar’s) obsession.

The incident happened early on Monday at Kakati village in Belgavi district. According to Kakati police, the victim, Shankarappa Kumbar retired as Havildar from the police force just three months ago.

Kumbar Sr had previously upbraided his son for continuously playing games on his phone -- the young man was unemployed -- but things reached a head on Sunday when, after being upbraided by his father, Raghuveer Kumbar took it out on the windows of the neighouring house -- resulting in a police complaint. Despite this, by the night, he was back on his phone.

The father snatched the phone away . On Monday, Raghuveer locked the door to the room where the rest of the family was sleeping and attacked his father with a machete, chopping off his head and legs. The father’s screams woke up the rest of the family.

Police produced Raghuveer at a local court and remanded to 15-days police custody.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 01:03 IST