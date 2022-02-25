26 hours later, four-year-old rescued from borewell in Rajasthan’s Sikar

After a 26-hour-long rescue operation, the four-and-a-half-year-old boy, who fell into an open borewell in the Sikar district of Rajasthan was rescued on Friday evening. The boy was saved after a rescue team dug a deep hole parallel to the borewell. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical examination, police said.

The child fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house in Bijarniya ki Dhani under the Khatushyamji police station on Thursday.

Sikar Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Rashtradeep said, the boy had been rescued after a marathon rescue operation and is in good health. However, initially he had been taken to a hospital for a medical check-up.

On Thursday afternoon at around 3 pm the boy had fallen into the borewell while he was playing near it. The rescue operation was carried out for over 26 hours by the State Disaster Relief Force as well as the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF).

The boy was lodged at a depth of around 50 feet. He was continuously monitored through a camera and was given oxygen through a pipe, around a dozen oxygen cylinders were used. He was also provided water, milk, biscuits with the help of a rope.

The rescue team along with digging a tunnel parallel to the borewell had tried different ways to pull him out such as by asking him to hold onto a net but the boy didn’t understand the directions given.

“He is safe and I am thankful to God. I was inside the house when he fell into the borewell. On not seeing him for a long time, I started looking for him. His aunt told me that he had probably fallen inside the borewell,” the boy’s mother said.

