26-year-old woman dies at hotel in UP's Jhansi, CCTV footage shows her ‘collapsing after slipping’

A 26-year-old woman named Muskan reportedly died under mysterious conditions at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district where she was staying with her husband on Sunday. While the post-mortem report indicates that Muskan died of a cardiac arrest, her father has accused her husband of pushing her to death.

Police said the CCTV footage of the hotel shows Muskan falling after she slipped. (Photo for representation) ( Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Muskan had come to Jhansi, where her parents live, to appear for a railway examination, and was accompanied by her husband Nilesh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The couple was staying at a hotel on Sipri Road, news agency PTI reported.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also read: ‘Called her murderer in heat of moment over abortion’: Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh denies abetment of suicide

The incident happened when Muskan and her husband were checking out from the hotel on Sunday afternoon. Muskan reportedly collapsed and her husband immediately rushed her to the district hospital, where she died during treatment.

What the CCTV footage shows

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the CCTV footage of the hotel shows Muskan falling after she slipped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the CCTV footage of the hotel shows Muskan falling after she slipped. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the couple had checked out but returned to the hotel room with a staff member after they mentioned that a bedsheet had been soiled.

“Video footage shows a hotel staff member entering the room first, followed by the husband. Shortly after the woman entered, she collapsed; she was then rushed to the hospital,” said Kumar.

What post-mortem reveals

The police official further said there were no visible external injuries on the deceased woman's body. The post-mortem report indicates that Muskan died of a cardiac arrest and the police also found some medication from her bag, police said.

"We have also recovered the woman's bag, which contained various medications typically used by patients. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the report indicates that the cause of death was cardiac arrest. We are conducting a detailed investigation into the entire incident, gathering all available evidence, and will take further action accordingly."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Woman's family alleges foul play

However, Muskan's father has accused her husband of pushing her to death. The woman's family has not filed a written file as yet, police said, SHO of Sipri Bazar JP Chaubey was quoted as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Muskan was married to Nilesh four month ago. Her father, Ramji Lal alleged that a month after the marriage in June 2026, Muskan got to know that Nilesh was already married to another woman who lived in Indore. Lal said he suspects that Nilesh might have pushed her following which she fell and died.

“I watched the hotel CCTV footage. It appears to me that as soon as my daughter entered, he pushed her over something. A person cannot fall so quickly on their own. If someone is pushed, they would move their hands and legs or react in some way. He hit her with such force that you can see how forcefully she was thrown. I have 100% suspicion because of his first wife. He would often harass my daughter by saying that his first wife was more beautiful and better than her, and that she and her father were worth nothing,” Lal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.