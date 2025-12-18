29 awards in 11 years: Full list of international awards conferred on PM Modi
During this three-nation tour, PM Modi received the highest national award from Oman and Ethiopia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday awarded Oman's highest civilian honour, 'The First Class of the Order of Oman', by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik AI Said.
PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour, which also included Jordan and Ethiopia. The visit to Oman coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
During this visit to Ethiopia, he was also conferred the highest award of Ethiopia, the ‘Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia’, for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership.
With the latest honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a total 29 international awards in his 11 years in office.
Here is a list of awards that PM Modi has received so far:
|Sl.
|Awarding country
|Award name
|Year
|1
|Namibia
|Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis
|2025
|2
|Brazil
|Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross
|2025
|3
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
|2025
|4
|Ghana
|Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana
|2025
|5
|Cyprus
|Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III
|2025
|6
|Sri Lanka
|Mitra Vibhushana
|2025
|7
|Mauritius
|Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean
|2025
|8
|Barbados
|Honorary Order of Freedom
|2025
|9
|Kuwait
|Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer
|2024
|10
|Dominica
|Dominica Award of Honour
|2024
|11
|Guyana
|Order of Excellence
|2024
|12
|Nigeria
|Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger
|2024
|13
|Russia
|Order of St. Andrew the Apostle
|2019
|14
|Greece
|Grand Cross of the Order of Honour
|2023
|15
|France
|Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour
|2023
|16
|Egypt
|Order of the Nile
|2023
|17
|Fiji
|Order of Fiji
|2023
|18
|Papua New Guinea
|Order of Logohu
|2023
|19
|Bhutan
|Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Dragon King)
|2021
|20
|Bahrain
|King Hamad Order of the Renaissance
|2019
|21
|Maldives
|Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddeen
|2019
|22
|United Arab Emirates
|Order of Zayed
|2019
|23
|United Nations
|UN Champion of the Earth Award
|2018
|24
|Palestine
|Grand Collar of the State of Palestine
|2018
|25
|Afghanistan
|State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan
|2016
|26
|Saudi Arabia
|Order of King Abdulaziz
|2016
|27
|Ethiopia
|Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia
|2025
|28
|Republic of Palau
|Ebakl Award
|2023
|29
|Oman
|The First Class of the Order of Oman
|2025
PM Modi responds, ministers congratulate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude after being conferred with "The First Class of the Order of Oman," calling the honour a reflection of the deep and enduring bond between the two countries.
"Honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and people of Oman for this honour. This is a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Several ministers and BJP leaders congratulated the prime minister for receiving the honour from the West Asian country.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Oman's highest civilian honour bestowed upon PM Modi is a "grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader".
In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "The back-to-back honours to our Prime Minister Modi ji attest to the power of 140 crore Indians and the emergence of India as a transformed nation under his leadership.
Other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and BJP leader Amit Malviya also congratulated the prime minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also received “UN Champion of the Earth Award” from the United Nations in 2018.
During his visit to Omar, PM Modi addressed the India-Oman Business Forum in Muscat, which saw the participation by leading business representatives from both countries in the fields of energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure and other key areas. The prime minister also addressed a large gathering of Indian community members in Muscat.