29 awards in 11 years: Full list of international awards conferred on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday awarded Oman's highest civilian honour, 'The First Class of the Order of Oman', by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik AI Said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with Oman’s highest honour, 'Order of Oman' by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik , in Muscat on Thursday. (@MEAIndia X/ANI Photo) (@MEAIndia X)

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour, which also included Jordan and Ethiopia. The visit to Oman coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During this visit to Ethiopia, he was also conferred the highest award of Ethiopia, the ‘Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia’, for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership.

With the latest honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a total 29 international awards in his 11 years in office.

Here is a list of awards that PM Modi has received so far:

Sl. Awarding country Award name Year 1 Namibia Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis 2025 2 Brazil Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross 2025 3 Trinidad and Tobago Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago 2025 4 Ghana Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana 2025 5 Cyprus Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III 2025 6 Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana 2025 7 Mauritius Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean 2025 8 Barbados Honorary Order of Freedom 2025 9 Kuwait Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer 2024 10 Dominica Dominica Award of Honour 2024 11 Guyana Order of Excellence 2024 12 Nigeria Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger 2024 13 Russia Order of St. Andrew the Apostle 2019 14 Greece Grand Cross of the Order of Honour 2023 15 France Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour 2023 16 Egypt Order of the Nile 2023 17 Fiji Order of Fiji 2023 18 Papua New Guinea Order of Logohu 2023 19 Bhutan Order of the Druk Gyalpo (Dragon King) 2021 20 Bahrain King Hamad Order of the Renaissance 2019 21 Maldives Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddeen 2019 22 United Arab Emirates Order of Zayed 2019 23 United Nations UN Champion of the Earth Award 2018 24 Palestine Grand Collar of the State of Palestine 2018 25 Afghanistan State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan 2016 26 Saudi Arabia Order of King Abdulaziz 2016 27 Ethiopia Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia 2025 28 Republic of Palau Ebakl Award 2023 29 Oman The First Class of the Order of Oman 2025 View All Prev Next

PM Modi responds, ministers congratulate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude after being conferred with "The First Class of the Order of Oman," calling the honour a reflection of the deep and enduring bond between the two countries.

"Honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and people of Oman for this honour. This is a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Several ministers and BJP leaders congratulated the prime minister for receiving the honour from the West Asian country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Oman's highest civilian honour bestowed upon PM Modi is a "grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader".

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "The back-to-back honours to our Prime Minister Modi ji attest to the power of 140 crore Indians and the emergence of India as a transformed nation under his leadership.

Other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and BJP leader Amit Malviya also congratulated the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also received “UN Champion of the Earth Award” from the United Nations in 2018.

During his visit to Omar, PM Modi addressed the India-Oman Business Forum in Muscat, which saw the participation by leading business representatives from both countries in the fields of energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure and other key areas. The prime minister also addressed a large gathering of Indian community members in Muscat.