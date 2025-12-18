Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
29 awards in 11 years: Full list of international awards conferred on PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 10:03 pm IST

During this three-nation tour, PM Modi received the highest national award from Oman and Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday awarded Oman's highest civilian honour, 'The First Class of the Order of Oman', by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik AI Said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with Oman’s highest honour, 'Order of Oman' by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik , in Muscat on Thursday. (@MEAIndia X/ANI Photo) (@MEAIndia X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with Oman’s highest honour, 'Order of Oman' by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik , in Muscat on Thursday. (@MEAIndia X/ANI Photo) (@MEAIndia X)

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour, which also included Jordan and Ethiopia. The visit to Oman coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During this visit to Ethiopia, he was also conferred the highest award of Ethiopia, the ‘Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia’, for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership.

With the latest honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a total 29 international awards in his 11 years in office.

Here is a list of awards that PM Modi has received so far:

Sl.Awarding countryAward nameYear
1NamibiaOrder of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis2025
2BrazilGrand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross2025
3Trinidad and TobagoOrder of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago2025
4GhanaOfficer of the Order of the Star of Ghana2025
5CyprusGrand Cross of the Order of Makarios III2025
6Sri LankaMitra Vibhushana2025
7MauritiusGrand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean2025
8BarbadosHonorary Order of Freedom2025
9KuwaitOrder of Mubarak Al-Kabeer2024
10DominicaDominica Award of Honour2024
11GuyanaOrder of Excellence2024
12NigeriaGrand Commander of the Order of the Niger2024
13RussiaOrder of St. Andrew the Apostle2019
14GreeceGrand Cross of the Order of Honour2023
15FranceGrand Cross of the Legion of Honour2023
16EgyptOrder of the Nile2023
17FijiOrder of Fiji2023
18Papua New GuineaOrder of Logohu2023
19BhutanOrder of the Druk Gyalpo (Dragon King)2021
20BahrainKing Hamad Order of the Renaissance2019
21MaldivesOrder of the Distinguished Rule of Izzuddeen2019
22United Arab EmiratesOrder of Zayed2019
23United NationsUN Champion of the Earth Award2018
24PalestineGrand Collar of the State of Palestine2018
25AfghanistanState Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan2016
26Saudi ArabiaOrder of King Abdulaziz2016
27EthiopiaGreat Honour Nishan of Ethiopia2025
28Republic of PalauEbakl Award2023
29OmanThe First Class of the Order of Oman2025

PM Modi responds, ministers congratulate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude after being conferred with "The First Class of the Order of Oman," calling the honour a reflection of the deep and enduring bond between the two countries.

"Honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and people of Oman for this honour. This is a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Several ministers and BJP leaders congratulated the prime minister for receiving the honour from the West Asian country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Oman's highest civilian honour bestowed upon PM Modi is a "grand endorsement of his statesmanship and his acceptance as a global leader".

In a message posted on 'X', Shah said, "The back-to-back honours to our Prime Minister Modi ji attest to the power of 140 crore Indians and the emergence of India as a transformed nation under his leadership.

Other union ministers, including Piyush Goyal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and BJP leader Amit Malviya also congratulated the prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also received “UN Champion of the Earth Award” from the United Nations in 2018.

During his visit to Omar, PM Modi addressed the India-Oman Business Forum in Muscat, which saw the participation by leading business representatives from both countries in the fields of energy, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure and other key areas. The prime minister also addressed a large gathering of Indian community members in Muscat.

