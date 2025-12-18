PM Modi receives Oman national honour, joins Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the ‘The First Class of the Order of Oman’, the country's national honour, on Thursday. This is the 29th such global honour for PM Modi. This is the 29th such global honour for PM Modi.(PMO via PTI)

The honour has previously been conferred to several famed recipients, including Queen Elizabeth, Nelson Mandela, Queen Maxim, Emperor Akihito and King Abdullah of Jordan.

PM Modi landed in Oman on Wednesday, on the last leg of his three-nation tour. He was welcomed by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat before the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

PM Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik held talks earlier today, with India and Oman inking a free trade agreement.

During the bilateral meeting, both leaders welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), while affirming that it would strengthen the India-Oman strategic partnership.

“The agreement will increase the trade between India and Oman, boost investment, catalyse economic divesification, unlock opportunities in all major sectors of the economy, enhance economic growth and generate employment,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“For people, CEPA means more jobs, better market access for businesses, stronger supply chains and greater economic opportunities on both sides,” Jaiswal added.

The MEA spokesperson further said that PM Modi and Sultan Haitham had “exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including defense and security, trade and investment, energy and agriculture, technology and emerging and new fields, culture and people-to-people relations, and more.”

The leaders also discussed issues of regional and global interest, Jaiswal said in a post on X.

PM Modi, earlier today, also participated in the India-Oman Business Forum. During the forum, the Prime Minister highlighted several reforms initiated by India in the last 11 years, which have made it one of the most competitive markets in the world, according to ANI news agency.