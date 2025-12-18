Big push for Ayush products as India adds traditional medicines in trade pact with Oman

The free trade agreement with Oman has included India's traditional medicines, which will provide greater market access for Ayush products in the Gulf nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-Oman Business Forum, in Muscat, Oman. (PMO)

This is the first time that India's traditional medicines have been included in a trade pact.

Track north India weather updates

"A landmark element of the agreement is Oman's commitment to traditional medicine extended across all modes of supply, representing the first such comprehensive commitment made by any country, and creating a significant opportunity for India's Ayush and wellness sectors to showcase their strength in the Gulf region," an official statement said.

Also read: Ghaziabad woman out to collect rent found dead, body stuffed inside bag; tenants detained

The comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) signed on Thursday includes a dedicated annexe, recognising trade in health-related and traditional medicine services.

It provides for cooperation in licensing and qualification procedures, digital conduct of licensing examinations, medical value travel facilitation and capacity building, harmonisation of standards and joint research.

Also read: She defied ‘strict purdah’, stepped out without burqa: Shamli man's confession after killing wife, daughters

The Ministry of Ayush has undertaken various initiatives to promote Indian traditional medicine systems globally.

It has developed a central sector scheme for promoting international cooperation in Ayush under which the ministry provides support to domestic Indian manufacturers and service providers to boost exports, facilitate international promotion, development and recognition of the Ayush system of medicine, and promote academics and research.

The total Ayush export of India has increased from USD 1.09 billion in 2014 to USD 1.54 billion in 2020.