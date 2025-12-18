Delhi air pollution Live updates: 250+ flights delayed, 22 cancelled amid dense fog

This comes on a day when the Delhi government's additional curbs to control air pollution kick in. These include shifting offices to a hybrid mode, a ban on entry for certain vehicles, and a mandatory PUC certificate. The fresh measures are in addition to the GRAP-4 restrictions announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM) after the city registered AQI in the 'severe' category for three consecutive days since Saturday, December 13.

AQI has improved since then, but has remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh had announced that all vehicles below the BS-VI category and registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city when GRAP 3 and 4 are in place.

The Delhi Traffic Police and transport department's enforcement teams will be deployed at petrol pumps and borders from Thursday to enforce the ban.

The final order, issued Wednesday, states that the restriction will apply exclusively when Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, on Wednesday ended protection against coercive action to BS-3 and below vehicles in the national capital.