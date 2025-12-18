Delhi air pollution Live updates: 250+ flights delayed, 22 cancelled amid dense fog
Delhi air pollution Live Updates: Several flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport today, with visuals across the city showing a thick layer of toxic smog, decreasing the visibility. The IMD predicted shallow to moderate fog to likely prevail in the morning hours of December 18, 20, and 23.
Delhi air pollution live updates: Amid dense fog and low visibility in Delhi and most parts of North India this morning, several airlines, including SpiceJet, Air India and IndiGo, released travel advisories, urging passengers to check the status of their flights beforehand. At least 22 flights at the Delhi Airport have been cancelled, while more than 250 have been delayed so far due to low visibility caused by dense fog....Read More
This comes on a day when the Delhi government's additional curbs to control air pollution kick in. These include shifting offices to a hybrid mode, a ban on entry for certain vehicles, and a mandatory PUC certificate. The fresh measures are in addition to the GRAP-4 restrictions announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM) after the city registered AQI in the 'severe' category for three consecutive days since Saturday, December 13.
AQI has improved since then, but has remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh had announced that all vehicles below the BS-VI category and registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city when GRAP 3 and 4 are in place.
The Delhi Traffic Police and transport department's enforcement teams will be deployed at petrol pumps and borders from Thursday to enforce the ban.
The final order, issued Wednesday, states that the restriction will apply exclusively when Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, on Wednesday ended protection against coercive action to BS-3 and below vehicles in the national capital.
Delhi air pollution Live updates: Breakdown of cancelled flights
Delhi air pollution Live updates: A total of 22 flights have been cancelled so far at the Delhi airport due to dense fog. Out of these, 11 flights were for departure, while the same number were for arrivals.
Delhi air pollution live updates: SP MP says protecting lives ‘government’s responsibility
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said that it was the government's responsibility to protect lives. He was discussing the air pollution in Delhi.
"The government should take suggestions from the opposition and, based on those suggestions, address this very serious issue, which is directly related to public health and people's lives. It is the government's responsibility to protect the lives of the people. Therefore, I believe that by holding discussions in Parliament and considering constructive suggestions, this problem can and should be resolved," he told PTI.
Delhi air pollution live updates: What are the stricter curbs announced by the government?
The curbs, announced by the Delhi government, include shifting offices to a hybrid mode, a ban on entry for certain vehicles, and a mandatory PUC certificate. The fresh measures are in addition to the GRAP-4 restrictions announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM) after the city registered AQI in the 'severe' category for three consecutive days since Saturday, December 13.
Delhi air pollution live updates: SpiceJet travel advisory
Delhi air pollution live updates: SpiceJet informed the passengers that all departures, arrivals and their consequent flights may be affected due to the dense fog in Delhi. It further advised passengers to check their flight status through the official website.
Delhi air pollution live updates: AQI stands at 358
Delhi air pollution live updates: AQI in the city is currently 358, according to the Sameer app. It puts the AQI in ‘very poor’ category.