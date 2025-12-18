WFH to vehicle entry ban: What are the Delhi government's anti-pollution curbs kicking in today?

Stricter curbs to combat air pollution in Delhi are kicking in today after the city’s air quality index (AQI) plunged into the ‘severe’ category this week. Morning Smog seen at Kartavya Path , GRAP Stage IV implemented in Delhi/NCR in view of severe AQI, in New Delhi,(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The curbs, announced by the Delhi government, include shifting offices to a hybrid mode, a ban on entry for certain vehicles, and a mandatory PUC certificate. The fresh measures are in addition to the GRAP-4 restrictions announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM) after the city registered AQI in the 'severe' category for three consecutive days since Saturday, December 13.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rapped CAQM for the measures taken so far to combat pollution, calling for a comprehensive strategy to address the crisis.

What are Delhi government's stricter anti-pollution curbs?

Hybrid model for offices: Delhi labour minister Kapil Mishra announced that all government and private institutions must switch to a hybrid work-from-home model from Thursday or face action. However, the rule carries several exceptions, including those for emergency workers and daily-wage labourers.

According to the order, all private offices functioning within the National Capital Territory of Delhi must ensure that not more than half of their staff attend the workplace physically, while the rest work from home mandatorily.

However, this excludes emergency and frontline workers, including those working in hospitals, departments involved in the fight against air pollution, the fire department, and other essential services. The rule will also not apply on public and private health services, transport and sanitation services.

Vehicle entry ban: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh had announced that all vehicles below the BS-VI category and registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city when GRAP 3 and 4 are in place.

The Delhi Traffic Police and transport department's enforcement teams will be deployed at petrol pumps and borders from Thursday to enforce the ban.

The final order, issued Wednesday, states that the restriction will apply exclusively when Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, on Wednesday ended protection against coercive action to BS-3 and below vehicles in the national capital.

The Delhi environment minister has also said that vehicles carrying construction materials will not be allowed entry into Delhi.

"Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have also been banned... I appeal to people coming from outside Delhi to bring vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards," Sirsa told ANI.

Mandatory PUC certificates: Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also announced that from Thursday, vehicles without a PUC certificate will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps.

A PUC certificate refers to a Pollution Under Control certificate, which is issued after a simple emission check of vehicles at authorised PUC centres across the national capital.

The PUC certificate is issued for ₹60 for two- and three-wheeled vehicles, and for ₹80 for four-wheeled vehicles. For diesel-driven vehicles, the cost of a PUC certificate is ₹100. It is valid for 12 months for Bharat Stage IV and Bharat Stage VI compliant vehicles.