WFH for offices, no PUC-no fuel, curbs on old cars: List of stricter anti-pollution measures in Delhi from Thursday

Shifting offices to hybrid mode, a ban on vehicles carrying construction, and a mandatory PUC certificate are among the stricter measures announced by the Delhi government after the capital's Air Quality Index plummeted into the 'severe' category this week. Vehicles commute through the Akshardham area covered with smog as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches the 'severe' category at 410 according to the Central Pollution Control Board, with GRAP 4 invoked, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The fresh measures, taking effect on Thursday, are in addition to the GRAP-4 restrictions announced by Commission for Air Quality Management, after the city registered AQI in 'severe' category for three consecutive days since Saturday, December 13.

Delhi labour minister Kapil Mishra announced that all government and private institutions must switch to work from home from Thursday or face action. However, the rule carries several exceptions, including those for emergency workers and daily-wage labourers. Here's what you need to know:

WFH guideline: Who's eligible, who's not?

Though Kapil Mishra has announced that the order will be applicable to both government and private institutions, but the offices will continue to work in physical mode partially.

As per the order, all private offices functioning within the National Capital Territory of Delhi must ensure that not more than half of their staff attend the workplace physically, while the rest work from home mandatorily.

The work from home mandate however excludes emergency and frontline workers, including those working in hospitals, departments involved in the fight against air pollution, the fire department and other essential services.

Other departments including public and private health services, transport and sanitation services.

The construction workers who are set to be affected with restrictions on construction activities will be compensated with ₹10,000.

The Delhi Labour Minister, while addressing the conference, said that the construction workers will be awarded compensation for the days GRAP IV will remain in place. He added that the registration process is ongoing.

Mandatory PUC certificates: What is it?

Amid the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government has intensified its crackdown on polluting vehicles, announcing several checks and tightening the implementation of the existing laws.

Delhi's environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said from Thursday, the vehicles without a PUC certificate will not be be provided fuel at petrol pumps.

PUC certificate refers to Pollution Under Control certificates which are issued after a simple emission check of vehicles at authorised PUC centers, across the national capita.

The PUC certificate is issued for ₹60 for two and three wheeled vehicles, and for ₹80 for 4 wheeled vehicles. For diesel driven vehicles, the cost of PUC certificate is ₹100. It is valid for 12 months for Bharat Stage IV and Bharat Stage VI compliant vehicles.

The Delhi environment minister has also said that vehicles carrying construction materials will not be allowed entry into Delhi.

"Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have also been banned... I appeal to people coming from outside Delhi to bring vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards," Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI.

Ban on vehicles below BS-6 category

Manjinder Singh has also announced that all vehicles below the BS-6 category and registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city when GRAP 3 and 4 are in place. The ban comes into effect on Thursday.

On December 13, the Sub-Committee of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) called on an emergency meeting as AQI entered the ‘severe’ category and invoked Stage-IV of GRAP with immediate effect.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, meanwhile, ended protection against coercive action to BS-3 and below vehicles in the national capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police and transport department's enforcement teams will be deployed at petrol pumps and borders from Thursday to enforce the ban.

Delhi government has also announced plans to launch its own carpooling app to curb vehicular pollution.