She defied ‘strict purdah’, stepped out without burqa: Shamli man's confession after killing wife, daughters

After police took a man in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli into custody for the murder of his wife and two children, chilling details have emerged after the accused's confession of the crime. The accused had buried the three bodies inside his house, police said.(REUTERS/ Representational)

Farooq, 33, allegedly shot his wife dead before killing his two minor daughters in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on December 10, an earlier HT report quoted police as saying on Wednesday. The accused had buried the three bodies inside his house, police added.

In his confession to the crime, Farooq revealed that he had kept his wife Tahira, 32, in “strict purdah” and had not allowed her to step out of the house without wearing a burqa. The accused revealed that he had a heated argument with his wife over household expenses a month ago, Superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh said.

Tahira had allegedly complained that Farooq did not give her enough money to cover the household expenses. She had, after the dispute, gone to her parents' home in Nara village of Muzaffarnagar without wearing a burqa.

Farooq said he was enraged by her decision, following which he shot her dead on the night of December 10. He then allegedly also killed their two daughters who had witnessed the crime, and then buried the three bodies in the house.

Blood-stained stick recovered, one of the daughters' body found with eye gouged out

Revealing details of the gruesome crime, the police said that the accused had displayed shocking brutality in the murder.

One of the minor daughters' body was found with one eye gouged out, and a blood-stained wooden stick was recovered from the scene of the murder, with police saying that they suspect that the accused used it to beat the child, the earlier HT report mentioned.

Farooq, who worked as a cook at wedding functions, was living separately from his parents – Daud and Asgari – in the same village. He lived with his wife Tahira and their five children. While Farooq was not on speaking terms with his parents, police said, his father had grown suspicious when Tahira and two of her daughters aged 14 and 7 remained missing for six days.

When Daud questioned Farooq on their whereabouts, the latter said his wife and children were staying in a rented house. However, Daud remained unsatisfied with this response, following which he alerted the police, expressing suspicion that Farooq had killed them.