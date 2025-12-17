Man arrested for killing wife, two daughters, burying bodies inside home in UP

Meerut: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and their two minor daughters before burying all three bodies inside his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said. Police said the case of domestic violence and extreme brutality, committed on the night of December 10, came to light after Farooq’s father raised the alarm (Representative photo)

The suspect, Farooq, worked as a cook at wedding functions and lived with his wife Tahira (32) and their five children in Garhi Daulat village in the Kandla area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said, “The accused said that around a month ago he had a heated argument with his wife over money. Tahira had accused Farooq of not providing sufficient funds for household expenses and the children. After the dispute, she reportedly went to her parental home in Nara village of Muzaffarnagar without wearing a burqa.”

“Enraged by her decision to step out without wearing a burqa, Farooq allegedly shot Tahira dead at night on December 10. When their daughters witnessed the murder, he killed them as well and buried all three bodies inside the house,” SP Singh said.

Farooq’s father alerted the police on Tuesday after Tahira and the two daughters—Afreen (14) and Sahreen (7)—were missing for nearly six days.

“When Farooq’s father questioned him about their whereabouts, he claimed that they were staying in a rented house in Shamli. His father approached the police and expressed suspicion that his son had killed them,” a police officer said, adding that Farooq was not on speaking terms with his parents.

Acting on the complaint, the police took Farooq into custody and questioned him. “During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime. Following this, the police conducted an excavation inside the house, leading to the recovery of the bodies of Tahira and the two daughters,” the officer said.

During questioning, Farooq also disclosed that he had studied up to Class 5 in a madrasa before dropping out.

Tahira’s father said that Farooq had been harassing his daughter for a long time and that panchayats were held more than ten times in Garhi Daulat village and at their parental home to resolve the disputes. However, each time, the family sent Tahira back due to social pressure.

The police have registered a case of murder and are conducting further investigation.