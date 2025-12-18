Ghaziabad: Woman out to collect rent found murdered in bag inside tenant’s flat

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered, and her body was found stuffed in a bag inside the tenant’s flat in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension’s Aura Chimera high-rise on late Wednesday night, the officials of the Ghaziabad police said on Thursday while adding that a suspect couple, tenants of the deceased, have been detained. (Representative file photo)

The police said that they received information around 11:15pm on Wednesday and conducted a search at the deceased’s rented fifth-floor flat in the high-rise.

“Upon questioning from the tenant couple, the police found the body of the woman in a red-coloured bag. It also came to light that she had gone to her tenant’s flat to collect pending rent for the past couple of months. The tenant couple has been detained, and a first information report (FIR) will soon be registered upon complaint from the family of the deceased,” said Upasana Pandey, ACP of Nandgram circle.

The police said that the tenant couple were identified as Ajay Gupta, a transporter, and Akriti Gupta, both aged around 30-35 years, and they are being questioned about the entire incident.

The officials said that Sharma has two flats in the high-rise, and she, along with her family, was staying in the first-floor flat in tower M while her let-out flat was on the fifth floor of tower L.

“The body of the woman was found in the bag, and prima facie it seems that the woman was strangled. There is also a head injury inflicted with a pressure cooker. We are investigating the case. We recovered the body of the woman in a bag, and social media reports saying that her body was cut in parts are not correct,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, DCP of the city zone.

The officials said that after the deceased left her flat to get rent from her tenants late Wednesday evening and she did not return thereafter, her domestic help got suspicious and reached the tenant’s flat. Thereafter, she found the replies of tenants suspicious and alerted the neighbours, and finally the police were called around 11:15pm on Wednesday.

According to initial investigation, the deceased woman was a teacher at a school in Ghaziabad. She had rented her flat to the suspect couple for a rent of ₹18,000 per month about eight months ago.