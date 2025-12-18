Bhubaneswar: 14-year-old KISS student found dead was killed by classmates, say police

The mysterious death of a class 9 student at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar last week took a major turn on Wednesday, with the police alleging that the boy was murdered by three of his classmates over spilled dal, contradicting the institute’s earlier claim that he died after slipping in the bathroom of the hostel. The 14-year-old student, Siba Munda, a resident of Tikargumura village in Keonjhar, died on December 12. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 14-year-old student, Siba Munda, a resident of Tikargumura village in Keonjhar, died on December 12 at the KIMS Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar. His family had staged a demonstration with the body outside the Keonjhar collectorate, alleging that the authorities at the residential school concealed facts and failed to provide medical records explaining the cause of death.

The boy’s father, Raghunath Munda, in his police complaint alleged that KISS authorities contacted him on Friday morning and informed that his son had fallen sick and was admitted to hospital.

Officers of the Infocity police station, which took up the probe in the case, said that Munda was assaulted and strangulated inside a hostel washroom following a dispute over spilled dal. The assault, officers said, took place inside the washroom, where the victim was allegedly first beaten and then strangulated by three of his classmates.

“The post-mortem report indicated that it was a case of homicidal violence rather than an accidental fall as claimed by the KISS officials,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Three students, all minors, have been apprehended in the case and produced before the juvenile justice board in Khurda district. All three have been sent to a correctional home, the officer added.

When contacted by HT, KISS officials refused to comment on the incident and detaining of three students in the case.

In a press meet, Bhubaneswar commissioner of police Suresh Devdutt Singh said 8 officials of KISS including its additional CEO Pramod Patra and several teachers have been arrested over intimidating and threatening minor witnesses to conceal the crime as well concealment of evidence.

Seven doctors who operated on the boy are being questioned, an officer said.

Earlier, the boy’s father in his complaint, based on which an FIR was registered, alleged that neither KISS authorities nor the KIMS hospital provided medical treatment papers, discharge summaries, or any written explanation regarding his son’s death. He alleged that no post-mortem examination was conducted before the body was handed over.

The Odisha state commission for protection of child rights had warned of strict action against KISS administration if it was found that the child died due to unnatural causes.