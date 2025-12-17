PM Modi conferred with Ethiopia’s highest honour

India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated their times to a strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali discussed ways to ramp up cooperation in areas ranging from economy to defence and technology. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, in a unique gesture, personally drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the hotel after receiving him at the Addis Ababa airport earlier in Ethiopia on Tuesday. (PMO)

Ethiopia is the second leg of a three-nation tour by Modi, who is visiting the east African country for the first time. Ali personally received Modi on his arrival at the airport in Addis Ababa and then drove the PM to the Science Museum, which showcases how science and innovation are being harnessed for Ethiopia’s progress.

During his talks with Ali at the National Palace, Modi referred to the contacts and trade links between the two sides going back thousands of years, and said India and Ethiopia are “fellow travellers and partners in the Global South”.

“Both countries are democratic forces committed to peace and the welfare of humanity,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

Ethiopia is the “meeting point” of African diplomacy as it hosts the headquarters of the African Union, which became a full member of the G20 during India’s presidency of the bloc in 2023, he said.

Referring to the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, Modi said, “This step will give our relations a new energy, a new speed and a new depth.” He added that a roadmap will be developed to capitalise on opportunities between the two sides.

Modi and Ali discussed the main areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, innovation, technology, defence, health, food security, capacity-building and digital public infrastructure. Modi also announced the doubling of ICCR student scholarships for Ethiopia.

He thanked Ethiopia for expressing its condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and supporting India’s fight against terrorism. “It is of great importance that friendly countries are with us in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

The two sides signed an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for establishing a data centre at Ethiopia’s foreign ministry. They also finalised an implementing arrangement for cooperation in training for UN peacekeeping operations and an MoU on debt restructuring for Ethiopia under the G20 common framework

India will also organise specialised short-term courses in artificial intelligence for students and professionals of Ethiopia under the ITEC programme, and augment the capacity of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Addis Ababa in the fields of maternal healthcare and neonatal care.

Ali later conferred his country’s highest award, the Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia, on Modi at a special ceremony at the Addis International Convention Centre. The award was presented to Modi for his contribution towards strengthening the India-Ethiopia partnership and his visionary leadership, the external affairs ministry said.

Modi noted it was an honour for him to accept the award from one of the world’s most ancient civilisations, and expressed his gratitude to Ali and the people of Ethiopia. He appreciated Ali’s leadership and his initiatives to promote national unity, sustainability, and inclusive development.

Modi also said it was a privilege for Indian teachers to contribute towards Ethiopia’s progress and development for more than a century. Modi dedicated the award to all Indians and Ethiopians who have nurtured bilateral ties and conveyed his gratitude on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians.