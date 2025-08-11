3 booked in Haryana for keeping boy captive, abandoning him with severed forearm

The Haryana Police have booked a man, his wife, and brother for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old boy from Bihar to labour, keeping him captive in Nuh, and abandoning him after a motorised fodder chopping machine severed his left forearm, investigators said on Monday. The boy was rescued around two weeks ago. The Bihar government wrote to the Haryana Police and sought legal action. (X)

The First Information Report (FIR) in the matter was registered late on Sunday in Bahadurgarh, where the boy went missing in May this year. The boy had missed the train on which his father was taking him home to Kishanganj from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bihar government intervened to help the boy after the matter came to light following an HT report. It wrote to the Nuh deputy commissioner and police superintendent on Friday, seeking help for the boy and legal action.

Inspector Satya Prakash, in charge of the Bahadurgarh government railway police, said the FIR was registered based on the statement of the boy’s father. “He was assaulted, kept captive, and hungry at a dairy farm where the main accused took the boy from the Bahadurgarh railway station after finding him alone. It had taken almost two hours for the boy to reach the farm. They [police] were trying to trace the location of the farm.”

Two men spotted the boy walking barefoot in the rain with blood dripping from the poorly bandaged severed forearm atop Panchgaon hill on July 29. They took him to Nuh Sadar police station before the family was contacted in Kishanganj.

Bihar labour resources department secretary Deepak Anand said they were tracking the development and trying to help the boy. “After treatment, we will bring him home and help in his rehabilitation.”