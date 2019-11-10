3 killed as Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall; PM Modi assures Mamata Banerjee of assistance

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 14:36 IST

Three people have been killed in West Bengal and Odisha due to heavy rain caused by the severe cyclonic storm Bulbul.

A woman died and two others were injured in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday after a tree uprooted by strong winds fell into her makeshift house, officials said.

Two deaths were reported from Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The officials said one person drowned while the other was killed when a wall collapsed.

On Saturday night, a man was killed in Odisha’s Kendrapara district after an asbestos sheet hit him. In another incident at a prominent club in Kolkata, a person died after a tree fell on him.

Cyclone Bulbul slammed ashore around 8.30 pm on Saturday near Sagar Island, around 100 km south of Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and assured her all possible assistance.

“Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India. Spoke to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” PM Modi tweeted.

Banerjee postponed her visit to North Bengal due to cyclone Bulbul and said she will take an aerial survey of the affected areas.

“Later, I would take a meeting at Kakdwip with administration to review relief and rehabilitation measures of the cyclone-affected people. I am also planning to visit the cyclone-affected areas of Basirhat of North 24-Parganas on 13 November,” she tweeted.

There were reports of houses being damaged and trees uprooted from across Bengal. Electrical wires were snapped and power supply was hit in some parts of Bengal and Odisha.

Six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, along with fire services personnel, were engaged in rescue operations.

The Met department said cyclone Bulbul has weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered in the early hours of Sunday over Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted light to moderate rainfall in the coastal districts on Bengal on Sunday. “Squally wind speed 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast during the next six hours,” said an IMD bulletin at 7 am on Sunday.

Flight operations at Kolkata airport were suspended for 12 hours on Saturday due to cyclone Bulbul. 120,000 people were evacuated from the coastal areas of Bengal and moved to relief centres.

Two people were killed and many others were injured in Bangladesh, Reuters reported. Around 2 million people from all of Bangladesh’s 13 coastal districts were living in 5,558 shelters on Saturday night.