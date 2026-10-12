A 19-year-old allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol rammed his Mini Cooper into a scooter near Cochin International Airport in Keralam in the early hours of Sunday, killing three people, police said.

3 killed as ‘drunk’ man rams his Mini Cooper into scooter in Keralam

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The accused, identified as Suhail Sajeev, has been charged with culpable homicide, and police are investigating social media videos that purportedly show him driving at speeds exceeding 200 kmph on a highway.

The deceased were identified as Devika (21), a resident of Wayanad, Gopika (22), from Palakkad, and Ijaz (21), a resident of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. All three worked at a handicrafts shop and were travelling on the scooter when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses apprehended Sajeev and handed him over to the police.

“Prima facie, the accused was drunk at the time. We have collected his blood and urine samples for confirmation. We will also check if he had consumed any narcotic substances. He has been charged with culpable homicide,” said KS Sudarshan, Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural.

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{{^usCountry}} The accident took place around 1.45 am on Sunday on the road leading to Cochin International Airport near Nedumbassery. The Mini Cooper, reportedly speeding, rammed into the scooter from behind, throwing the three riders onto the road with great force. They were rushed to nearby hospitals but succumbed to their injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accident took place around 1.45 am on Sunday on the road leading to Cochin International Airport near Nedumbassery. The Mini Cooper, reportedly speeding, rammed into the scooter from behind, throwing the three riders onto the road with great force. They were rushed to nearby hospitals but succumbed to their injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyad, a fellow employee of the deceased who was present at the time of the accident, told reporters that the Mini Cooper was being driven beyond permissible limits.

“All of us had stepped out at night to grab a cup of tea. The accident occurred while we were returning. While Devika, Gopika and Ijas were on a scooter ahead of us, I and a friend, were on a two-wheeler behind. Suddenly, I saw this Mini Cooper drive past me at great speed. I had to move sideways to avoid being hit. Soon, I heard a big sound ahead of us. It was a turn and I saw my friends splayed out on the road. The Mini Cooper had rammed into it,” Priyad told reporters.

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Videos circulating on Instagram purportedly show Sajeev driving the Mini Cooper at speeds exceeding 200 kmph on a highway. Police are examining his social media accounts to determine whether he has a history of rash and negligent driving.

“Prima facie, it looks like he has a history of rash driving. We are verifying Instagram videos as well as footage from CCTV cameras at the spot. Forensic examination of the vehicle is also being done to look for traces of drugs,” Sudarshan said.

Police said the accused would undergo a medical examination before being produced before a magistrate on Sunday.