3 more killed as Bengal-bloodletting continues, Centre asks Mamata for report

Bloodletting continued in Bengal with three more getting killed in Murshidabad district early Saturday morning, pushing up the number of lives lost since the Lok Sabha election results to 14.

Locals in Halshanapara village, about 230 km to the north of Kolkata, said that the morning calm was pierced by gunshots and the sounds of ‘hundreds of bombs’.

Khairuddin Sheikh (40) and his nephews, Sohel Rana (22) and Rahidul Sheikh (32) were killed while the deputy head of the Garaimari gram panchayat, 40-year-old Sabbir Sheikh was admitted to hospital with a bullet injury.

“…..senior officers are conducting raids in search of the assailants. A few persons have been detained for questioning,” said additional superintendent of police, Lalbagh-Murshidabad, Angshuman Roy.

The latest round of killings is likely to further intensify the pressure on chief minister Mamata Banerjee whose government, according to agency reports has been asked Saturday to file a report on the measures taken to contain political violence in the state. Centre, today, also directed the Bengal government to investigate the incidents and bring the culprits to book, claimed an IANS release.

Agency sources added that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued an advisory expressing “deep concern” over the unabated violence in the state over the years.

A political blame game began soon after the killings this morning.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders claimed that all the three who died and injured Sabbir Sheikh were party activists. They allege, killers had support from the BJP, which is consolidating in Bengal as the TMC’s main political rival.

TMC claims that today’s killings were linked to the March 18 murder of Altab Sheikh, an official in the TMC-run Domkal ‘panchayat samiti’. A few of the accused in that murder recently got bail and had returned to the village.

“Goons backed by Congress and Left Front killed Altab before the general election. But now they are in the BJP camp. Today, the BJP-backed goons killed three of our men after failing to perform well in the Lok Sabha election,” said Soumik Hossain, the chairman of TMC-run Domkal municipality.

The BJP, however, claims that the murders this morning were a result of infighting within the TMC. Humayun Kabir, the vice-president of Murshidabad (South) unit of the BJP, said, “BJP does not have a strong organisation in Domkal. We performed poorly in Domkal in these elections. The murders on Saturday morning took place as a result of factional fights between the TMC. A Criminal Investigation Department probe will reveal it.”

A senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity, “Altab Sheikh’s son Sohel and his uncle Khairuddin, along with some goons, surrounded the house of Gaush Sheikh, an accused in Altab’s murder. They had planned to kill Gaush and his family members to avenge Altab’s murder.”

“But when the followers of Gaush chased Sohel and his uncle Khairuddin, a battle started with 700-800 crude bombs being hurled and about 50 gunshots being fired. Khairuddin and Sohel were chased and shot dead in the counter attack,” he added.

Police arrest four in connection with Basirhat killings on June 8

In another case, police arrested four persons in connection with the murder of one of the BJP supporters. Arrests come seven days after two BJP and a TMC worker were murdered in Basirhat.

BJP supporters Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal and TMC worker Kauyum Mollah were killed on June 8 in Dhanipara village in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas district, triggering intense political fight between the TMC and the BJP.

Akher Ali Gayen (35), Jabed Ali Mollah (40), Mainuddin Mollah (30) and Maijuddin Mollah (28) were arrested and remanded to five days in police custody.

Akher Ali Gayen, the husband of a TMC gram panchayat pradhan, was named in the FIR registered after the crime at Nazat police station.

“We are looking for more accused,” said a police officer.

A total of 51 persons were named in two FIRs registered at Nazat police station. Among those accused were Sheikh Shahjahan, block president of TMC and Firoz Kamal Gazi (aka Babu Master) another ruling party leader. None of them has been nabbed yet.

Cops have also not been able to trace a missing BJP supporter, Debdas Mondal, after the clash.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 17:49 IST