3 Noida men dead after car falls in gorge near Badrinath
india news

3 Noida men dead after car falls in gorge near Badrinath

Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the state police started a rescue operation in which three were found dead on the spot while three others who sustained injuries were rescued
Those killed in the accident were identified as Deepak, 27, Arvind, 26 and Sandeep Tomar, 27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Three men from Noida died while as many were injured when the car they were travelling in from Badrinath to Kedarnath fell into a 200m gorge amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Police on Monday said the car’s driver lost control over the vehicle. “The incident happened around 5 pm on Sunday evening... police were informed by the passers-by. Acting on the input, police from Gopeshwar immediately left for the spot along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and started a rescue operation in which three were found dead on the spot while three others who sustained injuries were rescued,” said Rajendra Singh Rautela, the in charge of Gopeshwar police station.

He identified the three who died as Deepak, 27, Arvind, 26 and Sandeep Tomar, 27, and the injured Harendra Nagar, Sushil Awana and Akshit Chauhan.

“The injured were rushed to the hospital in Gopeshwar where one is in serious condition while that of two others are stable. Due to rains and depth of the gorge, police and SDRF faced difficulties in the rescue operation but with the help of locals, they rescued the injured,” said Rautela.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday appealed to people against undertaking Char Dham Yatra and stay put where they are amid warnings of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. SDRF has kept all its 29 teams across the state on high alert.

