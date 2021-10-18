Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Ahead of assembly polls, U'khand Cong MLA claims 6 leaders to rejoin party
dehradun news

Ahead of assembly polls, U'khand Cong MLA claims 6 leaders to rejoin party

Speaking to the media persons in an event on Sunday at Uttarakhand's Almora, Kunjwal said, "Many people are willing to be part of Congress and many people will come back in the party. Central leadership will take a decision on it."
File photo for representational purposes(HT file photo.)
File photo for representational purposes(HT file photo.)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Govind Singh Kunjwal has claimed that several leaders, who left the Congress earlier, are now willing to come back to the party and said that six MLAs are in the party's contact.

Speaking to the media persons in an event on Sunday at Uttarakhand's Almora, Kunjwal said, "Many people are willing to be part of Congress and many people will come back in the party. Central leadership will take a decision on it."

"As many as six MLAs are in the party's contact," he added.

This comes ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly polls scheduled next year. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out