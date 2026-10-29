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3 siblings, including a cancer patient, found dead in a flat in Mumbai's Virar

According to the police, the three deceased persons were aged 52, 50, and 48 years, and one of them was a cancer patient.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 15:45:13 IST
By Megha Sood
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Bodies of three siblings, including a cancer patient and a paralysis patient, were found in a closed flat in Global City in the Virar area of Mumbai early on Thursday morning, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

The officers said that the building's residents alerted the police after a strong stench began emanating from the flat. Bolinj police reached the spot and broke open the door at about 2.30 am on Thursday. (PTI/ Representative)
The officers said that the building's residents alerted the police after a strong stench began emanating from the flat. Bolinj police reached the spot and broke open the door at about 2.30 am on Thursday. (PTI/ Representative)

According to the police, the three deceased persons were aged 52, 50, and 48 years, and one of them was a cancer patient. The officers said that the building's residents alerted the police after a strong stench began emanating from the flat. Bolinj police reached the spot and broke open the door at about 2.30 am on Thursday.

The three bodies were found in a decomposed state, the police said.

Senior inspector Prakash Kawale of Bolinj police station said the siblings may have died at least three or four days before their bodies were found. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

On breaking open the door, the police found the bodies in the flat that the deceased had rented in Garden Avenue in Virar's Global City. The bodies were then sent for post-mortem.

The police said that the deceased had recorded a video on a mobile phone before their death, purportedly mentioning their suicidal intentions. The siblings had allegedly cited health concerns and financial distress in their video.

The police also contacted another sister of the deceased trio, who allegedly told them that the three siblings faced financial difficulties and had asked her to lend them 50,000 to meet daily living expenses and rent.

Primary investigation suggested that it may be a case of suicide, but investigation in the case is still underway, police officers said. They have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the matter.

 
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