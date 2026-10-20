30-foot cockroach effigy in Delhi to be burnt alongside Ravana on Dussehra amid CJP protests

A 30-foot-tall cockroach effigy has been put up in Delhi's Pitampura to be burnt alongside the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad on Dussehra. The move is seen as a jibe at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been protesting over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The installation comes amid protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the national capital although the committe has denied any political motivation. (ANI Screengrab)

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CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke reacted to a video of the effigy shared by news agency ANI, writing, “Thank you for the free publicity.” The video showed the cockroach figure standing alongside the traditional effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, which are burnt during the festival.

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CJP legal head Ratna Singh also commented on the installation, writing, “Tamasha Kara lo bas is desh mein” (Just keep putting on a spectacle in this country). Both leaders' remarks drew reactions on social media, with several users linking the proposed burning of the cockroach effigy to the triumph of good over evil.

The Shree Keshav Ramlila Committee, which erected the effigy, has said the move is not politically motivated. Committee president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Goel told news agency PTI that the cockroach represents filth and dirt, and that burning it is intended to promote cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our goal is to eliminate filth from three areas: our homes, our immediate surroundings and society at large,” Goel said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our goal is to eliminate filth from three areas: our homes, our immediate surroundings and society at large,” Goel said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the committee has introduced additional effigies to highlight social issues in previous years, including figures representing Naxalism and terrorism.

Why the CJP is protesting

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The CJP has been staging protests in the national capital over various issues. The group initially demonstrated against former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and later joined protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In June and July, CJP members staged a protest at Jantar Mantar for more than a month before marching towards Parliament on July 20. The group has since joined opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

The protests have led to the detention of several activists, students and journalists in Delhi.

Although the Ramlila committee has described the cockroach effigy as a symbol of cleanliness, its installation has prompted speculation about its possible political significance, given the CJP's recent demonstrations. Social media users have also debated whether the figure is appropriate for a religious celebration traditionally centred on the victory of good over evil.