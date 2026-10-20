New Delhi, As many as 31 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks so far in 2026, with compensation fully paid in nine cases, according to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis .

31 sewer, septic tank deaths reported so far in 2026; compensation paid in 9 cases: NCSK

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The commission's data showed that Haryana reported the highest number of deaths so far in 2026 at eight, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with six each.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Uttar Pradesh reported three deaths, while Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded two each.

In 2025, 51 deaths were reported, with compensation fully paid in 28 cases. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of deaths at 10, followed by Haryana and Delhi with seven each.

In 2024, 54 deaths were reported, of which compensation was fully paid in 43 cases.

Across the 11 years listed in the statement, 773 deaths were recorded, and compensation was fully paid in 677 cases, according to the figures.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra recorded 100 deaths each during the 2016-2026 period, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 98, Gujarat with 86 and Haryana with 85, according to the NCSK data.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The year-wise statement, covering 2016 to 2026, showed that 131 deaths were reported in 2019, the highest annual figure during the period. As many as 113 deaths were recorded in 2017 and 88 in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The year-wise statement, covering 2016 to 2026, showed that 131 deaths were reported in 2019, the highest annual figure during the period. As many as 113 deaths were recorded in 2017 and 88 in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The commission said the data has been compiled from information received from district and police authorities, state governments and departments, and other official sources. It also takes cognisance of incidents reported in print and electronic media, by Safai Karamchari organisations, civil society groups and individuals.

The NCSK said the data is dynamic and subject to revision as fresh information becomes available. It also clarified that it has no statutory mandate to register or maintain a comprehensive database of all sewer and septic tank-related deaths and does not have an exclusive online portal for maintaining such data.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.