3,712 new Covid cases in India, nearly 1,000 higher than yesterday: 10 updates

India's daily Covid tally saw a rise on Thursday as the country logged 3,712 cases in the last 24 hours. This is nearly 1,000 cases more than the patients registered on Wednesday (2,745). The fresh rise comes as parts of India including Mumbai, Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu witness a fresh surge in cases.

Here are the latest updates on Covid:

1. With five deaths logged in the last 24 hours, the overall death tally now stands at 524,641.

2. After an increase of 1,123 cases in the active caseload, the figure has now reached 19,509, the health ministry said. It comprises 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent. .

3. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent.

4. On Wednesday, Mumbai in Maharashtra reported 739 cases, the highest single-day jump in cases in 116 days. The positivity rate - 8.4% - is the highest since February.

5. At an event, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope also admitted that coronavirus cases have been increasing in Mumbai, Pune and Thane. "There are 3,475 cases (in Mumbai, Pune and Thane) of which 2,500 cases are from Mumbai alone," he said.

6. The Chandigarh tricity also reported a spike with data showing a jump of 168 per cent between April and May in infection. However, in a breather, no Covid-related death was reported either in April or May. In March, one fatality was reported from Mohali, the only death in that month.

7, Among the three jurisdictions, Chandigarh is the worst-hit with 379 cases. It is followed by Mohali with 241 and Panchkula with 163.

8. In Tamil Nadu, health minister Ma Subramanian has asserted that the situation is not yet alarming, while attributing the sudden mushrooming of clusters and spike in the infection in the city as well to the students coming from other states.

9. In April, IIT-Madras, had turned into a cluster with a total of 237 students turning positive and officials had said then it was due to students returning to campus from various parts of the country.

10. India's weekly positivity rate stands at .67 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail