4 killed, two missing after vehicle falls into river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

At least four people were killed while two others, including the driver, were missing after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said. The vehicle skidded off the road, rolled down a hill and fell into a river. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)

According to PTI, the tragic incident occurred in the Paddar area when the vehicle skidded on the road, rolled down a hill and fell into the water.

A rescue operation is currently underway. The police have yet to identify the vehicle involved in the accident, the news agency reported.

Udhampur MP and Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

“Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” he said in a post on X.

The minister also informed that he had immediately contacted Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan after receiving the report of the accident.

“Rescue teams have been put into action. I am regularly receiving the updates,” he added.

Army vehicle falls into gorge in Bandipora killing 4 dead

The accident comes hours after at least four soldiers died and a few others were injured after an Army vehicle skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and fell into a deep gorge near the Wular Viewpoint on Saturday.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps said that the accident took place due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions.

“Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour,” their post on X read.

Later, the Chinar Corps shared an update saying that another soldier had succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated, taking the total toll to 4.