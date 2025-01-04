Army vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Bandipora, 2 soldiers dead

At least two soldiers died and three others were injured after an Army vehicle skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and fell into a deep gorge near the Wular Viewpoint on Saturday. After the accident, the injured soldiers were brought to the District Hospital, Bandipora. (Screengrab/X/@ANI)

Dr Masarat Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Bandipora, told ANI, "5 injured were brought here, out of which 2 were brought dead, 3 injured who were in critical condition have been referred to Srinagar for further treatment."

Iqbal said that the three critically injured soldiers were resuscitated and then referred to Srinagar.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

The incident comes just a week after five soldiers died and five others, including the driver, sustained critical injuries after vehicle skidded off the road along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Tuesday evening.

The vehicle was part of a six vehicle-convoy and at the time of the incident, it went off the road near Poonch and plunged into a Nullah (rivulet).

After confirmation from ground sources, officials ruled out a terrorist-initiated incident in this regard.

Notably, cold wave conditions have been rocking the valley since the last month, with a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of Kashmir on Saturday.

Weather officials said that there is a possibility of heavy snowfall over the middle and higher reaches of the valley.

Additionally, the MeT department also issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday and an 'orange' alert for Sunday with a heavy snow warning.

It warned that there could be temporary disruptions in surface and air transportation, especially on Sunday.

In view of the weather office's forecast, officials have also asked people to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel amid such adverse weather conditions to ensure safety and reduce disruptions.