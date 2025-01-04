Haryana: 4 killed in Hisar road accident due to low visibility amid dense fog

At least four persons were killed after dense fog led to a road major accident in Haryana's Hisar on Saturday, news agency IANS reported. The accident took place due to low visibility amid dense fog in the morning. The accident took place due to low visibility amid dense fog in the morning. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)

Dense fog blanketed Punjab and Haryana on Friday while the minimum temperature in the region hovered close to normal limits, meteorological department officials said.

A large part of the two states have been witnessing thick fog for the past few days, leading to reduced visibility in most places, they said.

The latest mishap comes hours after a major accident occurred on the Bathinda-Dabwali road in Punjab reportedly due to dense fog. At least 15 people were injured in the incident.

The collision occurred near Gurusar and Sainiwala villages and involved a private passenger bus and a truck.

According to initial reports, the accident was caused by poor visibility and the truck driver’s recklessness as the truck travelled on the wrong side of the road.

Dense fog in Delhi

Dense fog over Delhi for a second consecutive morning reduced visibility to zero in several areas, officials said on Saturday. As a result, 81 trains were delayed, and 15 flights were diverted.

The Met Office said there was zero visibility from 11:30 pm on Friday at Palam to 12:30 am on Saturday at Safdarjung.

The fog was accompanied by mainly calm surface winds that prevented it from dissipating.

Delhi-NCR fog: Over 400 flights delayed

At 7 am, general visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was zero in dense fog. The Runway Visual Range (RVR) at its runways was in the range of 100-250 metres, with CAT III conditions.

According to officials, more than 400 flights were delayed at IGIA on Friday due to fog.

Such very dense fog in zero visibility with CAT III conditions at the airport has been prevailing since 11:30 pm on Friday, the Met office said.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions.