Thick fog in Punjab, Haryana; minimum temperatures hover close to normal

Dense fog blanketed Punjab and Haryana on Friday while the minimum temperature in the region hovered close to normal limits, India Meteorological department (IMD) officials said. Devotees paying obeisance amid dense fog at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday. (HT Photo)

Large parts of the two states have been witnessing thick fog for the past few days leading to reduced visibility in most places, they said.

Chandigarh residents also woke up to a thick blanket of fog in the morning with a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal limits.

At most places in the two states the minimum temperatures remained close to normal, IMD officials said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius while Karnal registered a minimum of 9.4 degrees, both above average limits.

Rohtak recorded a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul and Hisar braved the chill, recording respective temperatures of 4.2 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar logged a low of 7.2 degrees, three notches above normal followed by 8.4 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, 8.2 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Faridkot, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Barnala, the weather office said.

Sri Anandpur Sahib recorded a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius while Bathinda and Gurdaspur registered minimum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius each.

Meanwhile, while the minimum temperatures have hovered close to normal limits at several places, the day-temperatures have dropped sharply, settling in the range of 12 to 16 degrees Celsius in the past few days.