A dense fog blanketed various parts of north India in the early hours of Saturday, reducing visibility to zero in several areas. Road traffic also moved at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover.(PTI)

Road traffic in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana moved at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover.

Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport in the early morning due to thick fog.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) urged passengers to contact airlines for an update on flight information.

“Due to dense fog at Delhi Airport, flight operations at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it said.

IndiGo announced that it has temporarily put departures and arrivals on hold due to the weather conditions.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am.

The airline also said that once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion.

Air India, in an update on X at 1.16 am, said poor visibility due to dense fog is affecting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by DIAL. The airport handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Weather in Delhi



A dense fog blanketed the national capital on Friday, reducing visibility to zero in several areas.

The maximum temperature in the city settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 371, falling in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

More than 400 flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions at the airport, according to an unidentified airport official.

The IGI airport experienced very dense fog with visibility recorded at 0 metres.