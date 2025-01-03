Rain in Delhi, heavy snow likely in J&K soon: IMD

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naresh Kumar said light rainfall is expected in Delhi from January 6, while an active disturbance over the western Himalayan region is likely to bring snow in the hilly areas of north India, reported news agency ANI. The IMD has predicted rainfall in Delhi on January 6(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

“Light rainfall is expected in Delhi on January 6. Cold wave will continue in the northern states. Temperature might rise by two to three degrees in the next two to three days,” the news agency quoted Kumar as saying.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees celsius with a thin layer of fog in many parts of the city. The air quality index (AQI) in the city also worsened from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’.

Western disturbance

Kumar also said that the western Himalayan region would receive moderate snowfall over the next 4-5 days.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5, as well as light to moderate rain in the adjoining plain areas, he added.

Cold wave conditions continued in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping below zero in many areas. The Dal Lake in Srinagar has remained frozen due to the cold weather.

The IMD defines cold wave conditions as when the minimum temperature of a station is 10 degrees celsius or less for plain areas and 0 degrees celsius for hilly regions.

According to the IMD data as per 8:30 am, Srinagar recorded a temperature of -1.2 degrees celsius, 0.8 degrees celsius in Gulmarg, -3.8 degrees celsius in Pahalgam, 3.6 degrees celsius in Banihal, and -1 degree celsius in Kupwara.

Temperature also dropped in the north western state of Rajasthan, with dense layers of fog, reduced visibility and a temperature of 10.2 degrees celsius in capital city Jaipur.

In Jaisalmer, the temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees celsius, 6.8 degrees celsius in Sriganganagar, 7 degrees celsius in Udaipur, 9.2 degrees celsius in Bikaner, and 7.8 degrees celsius in Churu, as per IMD data recorded at 5:30 am on Friday.