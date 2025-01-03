Dense fog in north India: Flights, trains affected amid zero visibility; Delhi airport issues advisory | Details

Delhi cold wave: The harsh winter chill has tightened its grip on north India, including Delhi, with dense fog blanketing the region and temperatures plunging further. In Delhi, Friday morning began with a minimum temperature of 9.6°C—marking the fifth consecutive cold day. Visibility dropped to near zero in parts of the capital, disrupting travel and daily routines. A rickshaw puller plies on a road amid fog on a frizzy morning, in Gurugram on Thursday. (ANI)

Flights, trains affected

At Delhi's Palam Airport, visibility fell to zero, while Safdarjung Airport reported just 50 metres. Although commercial flights continued operating, airlines like SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India faced delays. Passengers reported average hold-ups of 5–11 minutes, and some flights to Amritsar and Guwahati were significantly disrupted.

Amid the prevailing dense fog conditions, Delhi airport authorities on Friday issued an advisory and stated that flights which were not CAT III compliant would get affected.

Taking to social media X, the authority wrote in a post "While landing and take offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected."

Further, the airport authorities requested passengers to contact concerned airlines for their updated flight information.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post further read.

Inconveniences caused to passengers were regretted.

"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post further read.

Trains were no exception. Over two dozen trains departing from Delhi were delayed due to poor visibility, including the Ayodhya Express, which was four hours late, and the Gorakhdham Express, running two hours behind schedule.

North India shivers

The cold wave extended its grip across northern states. Lucknow woke up to a chilly 8°C, while Jaipur recorded 10.2°C. In Srinagar, the temperature dipped to -1.3°C, with snowfall disrupting air travel.

In Rajasthan, chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited a winter shelter near Jaipur’s Gandhinagar Railway Station, distributing blankets and reassuring residents about the arrangements. “No one should face any difficulty in this weather,” he said.

Relief for homeless

In Delhi, night shelters have become lifelines for many. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide warmth and safety to the homeless. Locations like AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover are housing hundreds seeking refuge from the biting cold.

"I’m grateful for this shelter," said a young man at a night home near Lodhi Road. “Without it, I don’t know how I’d survive the night.” Bonfires on street corners offered some solace to those braving the outdoors.

Fog and pollution

The fog wasn’t the only issue—Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further, with an AQI of 348, categorised as ‘very poor.’ The choking smog added another layer of discomfort for residents already battling the biting cold.

IMD prediction

The IMD has predicted dense fog until January 8 in Delhi, with a chance of light rain on January 6, which may bring slight relief. In the meantime, authorities continue to urge travellers to check updates on flights and trains while preparing for potential delays.