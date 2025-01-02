Noida: Schools closed for classes up to 8 due to cold wave

Schools in Uttar Pradesh's Noida will be closed for classes up to eighth across all boards from January 2 till further notice, as per an order issued by the district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, due to cold wave conditions. Students on their way to school amid rising air pollution in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

The order is applicable for all boards - including state, CBSE and ICSE boards.

In a letter addressed to the principals of all schools in Noida, district education officer Rahul Panwar cited the district magistrate and said that the severe cold intensifying over the last few days would cause problems for the children coming to school in the morning.

Any schools found to be violating the order will have strict action taken against them by the administration. A cold spell has settled over Noida, with a minimum temperature of around 8 degrees celsius on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A fresh western disturbance is likely to lead to a dip in temperatures as well as cold wave conditions across North India.

The weather department has also predicted fog and mist from January 3 to 6 in Noida. Light rain has also been predicted in the Delhi NCR region on January 6.

Schools in Noida had also adopted a hybrid mode of attendance in school earlier, under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid severe air pollution. In November, all classes from pre-school to 12th grade were closed in Noida and Greater Noida region.

Schools were also instructed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration to start from 9 am in December due to the cold during the morning.