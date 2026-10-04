4 women killed after private bus overturns in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Four women were killed and many others were injured after the private bus they were travelling in overturned on the Ananthagiri Ghat Road in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Saturday, police said.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vikarabad superintendent of police Sneha Mehra told reporters that the bus was carrying around 52 passengers from Kesaram near Patancheru in Sangareddy district to Chintakunta village in Vikarabad district. The passengers were reportedly travelling to attend a funeral.

The deceased were identified as Prameela (52), Yadamma (52), Mala Padma (50) and Padmamma (55). Three of them died instantaneously and another woman died while undergoing treatment in Vikarabad government hospital. Several others sustained injuries and the condition of two of them is said to be in critical.

The accident took place while the bus was descending the Ananthagiri hills. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the ghat road, following which the bus veered to the side of the road and overturned. “Those injured were shifted to nearby government hospitals, where they were being provided emergency treatment. Those requiring specialised or super-speciality care were shifted to higher medical centres,” Mehra said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The SP said police, emergency medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the spot soon after the accident. “Rescue personnel and local residents helped evacuate the injured from the bus and shift them to hospitals,” said the official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP said police, emergency medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the spot soon after the accident. “Rescue personnel and local residents helped evacuate the injured from the bus and shift them to hospitals,” said the official. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Mehra visited the accident site and examined the circumstances leading to the mishap. She later visited those injured at the government hospital.

Investigators said they were examining factors including the road’s condition and the precise circumstances of the crash to ascertain its cause.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock and grief over the accident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and directed the chief secretary to ensure that all necessary measures were taken to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.