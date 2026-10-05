45-year-old lawyer shot dead in Bihar

A 45-year-old lawyer was shot dead by unidentified men in Patna at 10.30am on Monday. The victim was identified as Guddu Ansari. Police suspect enmity as the reason behind the murder.

The incident took place near Patel Chowk in Katihar district. (Representational image)

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The incident took place near Patel Chowk in Katihar district. A video of the incident went viral which showed motorcycle-borne men shooting the victim. Locals and passersby rushed Ansari to Sadar Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“The forensics team has collected evidence from the site. An autopsy of the victim will be conducted by a team of the medical board. Prima facie evidence indicates there was old enmity and rivalry between the victim and the shooters,” said Parichay Kunar, Katihar superintendent of police.

A relative of the victim said that the killers are known to the family. The relative said that the killers had a dispute with the victim three months ago and they threatened him with dire consequences. The victim’s colleagues held protests in the premises of Katihar civil court, shouting slogans against the police and disrupting court proceedings. The protesters demanded an immediate arrest of the criminals involved in the case.

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