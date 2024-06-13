5 killed, 5 injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur: Report

At least five people were killed and five injured in an explosion at an explosives manufacturing factory in Nagpur's Dhamna, city police commissioner told ANI. Police personnel present at the site of blast at an explosive factory in Nagpur.(X/ANI)

“About 4-5 people died in this incident, including 4 women. Our investigation is ongoing. Our team, crime branch and senior officers are present on the spot, action is being taken,” police commissioner Ravinder Singhal told ANI.



As per the report, the blast took place at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd at Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from the city.

The explosion took place around 1 pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, PTI reported. Bodies of workers have been brought to a hospital for postmortem.



NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh said that the manager and owner of the unit are absconding.

"This incident of the explosion took place in an explosive unit near the village Dhamna. The incident took place in the afternoon. The manager and owner of the unit are absconding. The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment... A team from the explosive department is here and further investigation is underway," the former Maharashtra home minister told ANI.



Last month, at least five people were killed and 56 severely injured after a major fire broke out in the industrial area of Dombivli in Thane district on May 23. Massive smoke was witnessed after a boiler blast at the Amber Chemical Company.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samat had reached the spot and firefighting attempts went on for hours.



In another incident, a worker died and four others were injured in a series of explosions at a chemical factory in Thane on January 18, PTI had reported. Due to the blast, fire broke out.

Tempos and vehicles parked outside also caught fire as some chemicals filled in drums exploded and spilt, a fire official had said.