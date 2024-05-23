 Massive fire in Dombivli industrial area after boiler blast in factory | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Massive fire in Dombivli industrial area after boiler blast in factory

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Dombivli fire: Around five to six workers were injured in a boiler blast at the Amber Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC phase 2.

A major fire broke out in the industrial area of Dombivli after a boiler blasted at the Amber Chemical Company. The fire brigade has reached the spot. Huge plumes of smoke were seen as the sound of the explosion reportedly reached as far as 3km away from the blast site.

A huge boiler blast took place in the MIDC area, Phase II in Dombivli, Maharashtra.
A huge boiler blast took place in the MIDC area, Phase II in Dombivli, Maharashtra.

The workers of the factory were immediately taken out while there was no report of any casualty. The fire spread to nearby factories and the entire area is being evacuated.

A social media user claimed the glasses in his house were shattered in the boiler blast.

 

