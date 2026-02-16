Five men were killed late Saturday when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation near Nelamangala, police said on Sunday. 5 killed as car rams into bus in Karnataka

The crash occurred around 11.30 pm near Jindal on a highway connecting Tumakuru and Bengaluru. Investigators said the Indica car, heading toward Bengaluru, lost control, crossed the divider and struck the oncoming bus.

“Four of the occupants died on the spot due to the intensity of the crash. The fifth victim, Dhanush, who was critically injured, was shifted to the Nelamangala government hospital but succumbed to injuries during treatment,” K Muralidhar, inspector at Madanayakanahalli police station, said.

The deceased were identified as Durga Prasad, 20; Keshav, 19; Lalith, 22; and Harshith, 20, and Dhanush, 22, police said.

Police said they were investigating whether speeding or driver error caused the vehicle to jump the divider. “We are examining CCTV footage from the stretch and questioning witnesses to ascertain what led to the car crossing the divider,” the inspector said. Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case.

Joint commissioner of Police Karthik Reddy said the cause of the accident will be investigated, and it will be examined whether the driver of the car and its occupants had consumed alcohol.

“We have gathered blood samples and have sent them to FSL for tests. Their background is also being verified,” he told reporters.

All five victims were from Doddaballapura. Their bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations, police said.

The car was crushed in the collision, while the front of the bus was severely damaged. Passengers on the bus escaped with minor or no injuries, police said.

Police said further investigation into the collision is underway.