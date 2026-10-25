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5 of family among 6 killed in Rajasthan car-truck collision, infant sole survivor

The bodies were taken to the mortuary at the Government Sub-District Hospital, said officers familiar with the matter.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 08:59:32 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Six people, including five of a family, were killed on Saturday when their allegedly speeding vehicle rammed into a truck’s rear portion in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said, adding that the sole survivor was an infant who sustained critical injuries.

Police said that a manhunt was launched for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene with his vehicle. (ANI)
Police said that a manhunt was launched for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene with his vehicle. (ANI)

Police added that a manhunt was launched for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene with his vehicle.

Also Read I Supreme Court orders Rajasthan to seal illegal discharge points into polluted rivers, recover fines

The deceased were identified as Bhanwar Lal Sharma (60), his wife Mahendra Devi (55), their daughters-in-law Kavita (28) and Yashoda (34), Yashoda’s four-month-old son, and the driver Mangilal Nai (31). Yashoda’s infant daughter survived. The family from Taranagar’s Somsisar village was travelling to a temple in Gogamedi when the accident took place near Nyagli village in the district’s Sadulpur area, said police officers.

5 die as child succumbs to injuries

The impact crushed the car’s bonnet. Residents rushed to help the occupants and alerted police.

Also Read I Hacker group claims to have accessed 86.3 lakh Rajasthan police emails; probe on

Additional superintendent of police Richpal Singh and SHO Rajesh Kumar Sihag reached the spot with a police team and inspected the scene. Police said, that a probe is underway to ascertain the precise circumstances of the accident.

The bodies were taken to the mortuary at the Government Sub-District Hospital, said officers familiar with the matter.

 
car accidentchururajasthan
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