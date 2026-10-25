5 of family among 6 killed in Rajasthan car-truck collision, infant sole survivor

Six people, including five of a family, were killed on Saturday when their allegedly speeding vehicle rammed into a truck’s rear portion in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said, adding that the sole survivor was an infant who sustained critical injuries.

Police said that a manhunt was launched for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene with his vehicle. (ANI)

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Police added that a manhunt was launched for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene with his vehicle.

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The deceased were identified as Bhanwar Lal Sharma (60), his wife Mahendra Devi (55), their daughters-in-law Kavita (28) and Yashoda (34), Yashoda’s four-month-old son, and the driver Mangilal Nai (31). Yashoda’s infant daughter survived. The family from Taranagar’s Somsisar village was travelling to a temple in Gogamedi when the accident took place near Nyagli village in the district’s Sadulpur area, said police officers.

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5 die as child succumbs to injuries

{{^usCountry}} “A family from Somsisar village was travelling in a car to visit a temple of their family deity when the vehicle collided with a trolley near Nyagli village. Five people died on the spot, while a child succumbed to injuries during treatment,” said sub-inspector Satyaprakash Jangid with Sadulpur police station. “The cause of the accident is being investigated,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A family from Somsisar village was travelling in a car to visit a temple of their family deity when the vehicle collided with a trolley near Nyagli village. Five people died on the spot, while a child succumbed to injuries during treatment,” said sub-inspector Satyaprakash Jangid with Sadulpur police station. “The cause of the accident is being investigated,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The impact crushed the car’s bonnet. Residents rushed to help the occupants and alerted police.

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Additional superintendent of police Richpal Singh and SHO Rajesh Kumar Sihag reached the spot with a police team and inspected the scene. Police said, that a probe is underway to ascertain the precise circumstances of the accident.

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The bodies were taken to the mortuary at the Government Sub-District Hospital, said officers familiar with the matter.