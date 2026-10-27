5 Tamil Nadu convicts captured after jailbreak, one sent back in auto he took after escape

Five of 17 convicts who broke out of a jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district have been recaptured, and one of them was sent back in the auto he took after the escape.

Police arrest one of the 17 prisoners who escaped from the Theni sub-jail on Oct 26, in Theni on Tuesday. (ANI)

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Director General of Police (Prisons) and Correctional Services Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore and IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari visited the incident site and briefly met local jail authorities.

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"Four of the 17 prisoners who escaped from the Theni sub-jail have been arrested during combing operations," IGP Bidari confirmed on Tuesday. The fifth convict was arrested from an autorickshaw, which he had taken after the escape.

Deep Dive How did the 17 convicts escape from the Theni jail? They allegedly staged a medical emergency, claiming one prisoner was having fits or epilepsy. When prison staff came to check, the convicts attacked the guards and escaped. How were five of the escaped Theni convicts recaptured? Four were arrested during combing operations. The fifth was intercepted by a police head constable while riding in an autorickshaw he had taken after escaping. What action was taken against staff after the Theni jailbreak? Nine prison staff members were suspended after the escape. Police also launched a search operation for the remaining convicts, including combing operations and vehicle checks.

The unsuspecting auto driver agreed to drop him at Kanavilakku, police said. A police head constable riding a two-wheeler intercepted the auto, identified the fugitive and asked the driver to take the "passenger" straight to prison.

Action against prison personnel

Besides, nine prison staff were suspended, an investigating officer said on Tuesday. As reported by HT earlier, the prisoners escaped after allegedly staging a ruse that one of them was suffering from epilepsy and required medical attention.

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{{^usCountry}} "It appears that the prisoners escaped by a putting a drama as if one of them was unwell and suffering from fits or epilepsy. They overpowered the prison guards and escaped,” said IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari. Opposition slams ‘Prison Break’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It appears that the prisoners escaped by a putting a drama as if one of them was unwell and suffering from fits or epilepsy. They overpowered the prison guards and escaped,” said IGP South Zone Vijayendra S Bidari. Opposition slams ‘Prison Break’ {{/usCountry}}

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The jail escape drew criticism from the Opposition in Tamil Nadu.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin slammed the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over the incident. He said that after “Breaking Bad”, “Prison Break” has taken place in the state.

“Before the Tamil Nadu people could recover from the shock of two inmates escaping from Puzhal prison (near Chennai), last week, 17 inmates have escaped from the Theni district prison,” he said, adding that for the first since 1995 since 1995 so many prisoners have escaped in a short period. He said the incidents highlighted that the TVK government was “completely useless” and Tamil Nadu has reached a “pathetic state” where the public has to protect themselves.

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Edappadi K Palaniswami, the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) termed the incident as a 'rude shock'. Taking pot shots over the visit of CM Vijay to the central prison near Chennai in July, Palaniswami asked, "You went for an inspection at the central prison near Chennai. Even after your inspection, is the prison department in such a state?

The BJP also hit out at the state government, calling the Theni jailbreak a “humiliating failure”.

The mass jail break comes a week after two inmates who escaped from the highly-secured central prison in Puzhal near Chennai on October 13. As many as 14 special teams were formed to nab the convicts. The police launched a manhunt and two days later, nabbed the two escaped prisoners in Chennai.