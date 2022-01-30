5 terrorists, including JeM commander Zahid Wani, killed in dual encounter

Five terrorists were killed overnight in two separate operations by security forces in the Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, said that the terrorists neutralised in the encounters were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, both Pakistan-based terror outfits. Kumar said that JeM commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist were among the killed, calling it a big success for security forces.

On Saturday evening, Kashmir Zone Police informed that an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Naira area of Pulwama. A total of four terrorists were killed in the overnight operation in the south Kashmir's district. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered were recovered from the site, said police.

One terrorist affiliated to LeT was killed in a separate encounter that broke out in the Charar-i-Sharief area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday. Police said that incriminating materials including an AK 56 rifle were recovered from the site.